Exclusive 9 day forecast: A few cold fronts expected this week

El Paso will continue to see a warming trend this week, before the first cold front is expected to arrive.

The first cold front is expected this Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s. However, temperatures will quickly rebound to the low 60s on Thursday.

The second cold front is expected Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 50s Sunday. This front is expected to produce strong winds Saturday, before clearing out Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected to fall below freezing starting Wednesday night.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.