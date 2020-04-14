Exclusive 9 day forecast: A cool down this week

A cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday morning, creating a cooler afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will stay in the lower 70s through Wednesday, before warming up to the low 80s Thursday through the weekend.

Another round of windy weather is expected Saturday and Sunday of this weekend, with more wind advisories being issued.

Monday and Tuesday of next week is expected to be warm, with highs in the upper 80s.

Our next round of windy weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.