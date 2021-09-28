Exclusive 9 day forecast: A cold front is expected to produce rain and a big cool down

Sweater weather is fast approaching as a cold front begins to track our way this week.

Forecast 09/28/2021

This cold front isn’t looking as strong as it did Monday, which means rain chances are backing off a bit Friday, while holding strong Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, before warming to near seasonal this weekend.

