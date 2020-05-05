Exclusive 9 day forecast: A cold front arrives Tuesday

A cold front moves in overnight into Tuesday morning.

This cold front will produce strong wind and a nice welcomed cool down Tuesday.

A wind advisory is expected to take effect Tuesday at 3 am and will last through 11 am that morning.

Winds are expected to peak at 35 mph and gust up to 50 mph. Once the winds subside, the cooler air will filter in, dropping our afternoon highs to the mid 80s.

This cool down will not last too long, however. A high pressure system will take over and warm us up to the upper 90s Wednesday, and possibly help us hit our first 100 degree mark Thursday.

If we do hit 100 degrees Thursday, we would break the record for the earliest occurrence of triple digit heat by one day. The earliest we have hit 100 degrees is May 8th, 1989.

Another cold front moves in Friday, creating strong winds, cooler conditions and possible rain chances.

Highs are expected to dip to the mid to upper 80s Friday through the beginning of next week.

In fact, rain chances will continue to stick with us Friday through Monday of next week.

This means Mother’s Day is expected to be “cool”, with a forecast high in the upper 80s, with rain chances in the afternoon and breezy conditions.