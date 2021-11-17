Exclusive 9 day forecast: A chilly Thursday followed by a warm weekend

El Paso is under a wind advisory as a cold front moves in.

Wind advisory to lift at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The cold air from this cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Forecast for 11/17/2021

A high pressure system will quickly take over, warming afternoon highs to the low 70s this weekend.

Another cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 60s, which is seasonal.

Slight chances of rain are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the next storm system moves through. This is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Thanksgiving day next week.

