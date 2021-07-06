Exclusive 9 day forecast: A brief break from the rain, before we see another round of possible heavy rainfall

El Paso is expecting one more round of storms, before we take a brief break.

Forecast for 07/06/2021

A high pressure system is expected to take over, producing hot and dry weather, before another round of possible heavy rainfall arrives.

So far, year to date, we have seen over 5 inches of rainfall at the airport. This puts us well above 3 inches above average.

Valid for 07/06/2021

More rain is expected this weekend through the beginning of next week, so make sure you have your sandbags handy as we could see the possibility of more heavy rainfall.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

