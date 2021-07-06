El Paso is expecting one more round of storms, before we take a brief break.
A high pressure system is expected to take over, producing hot and dry weather, before another round of possible heavy rainfall arrives.
So far, year to date, we have seen over 5 inches of rainfall at the airport. This puts us well above 3 inches above average.
More rain is expected this weekend through the beginning of next week, so make sure you have your sandbags handy as we could see the possibility of more heavy rainfall.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- New ‘gold card’ law allows doctors to skip prior authorization and get patients treatment faster
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: A brief break from the rain, before we see another round of possible heavy rainfall
- El Paso Independent School District holding virtual meetings for back-to-school safety
- UTEP unveils new multimedia studio with podcasting equipment, cameras for students
- Far East El Paso construction to shutdown I-10E overnight