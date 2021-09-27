Exclusive 9 day forecast: A big drop in temperatures expected this week

Get ready for sweater weather as a strong cold front is expected this week.

Forecast for 09/27/2021

Temperatures will stay seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday before a strong cold front drops afternoon highs to the mid to low 70s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances are also expected to increase Thursday, with the best chances for rain Friday.

Our weather is expected to slowly warm and dry starting next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: