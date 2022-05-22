EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Warming back up to the 90s on Monday as the cold front passes us by.

Expect to see temperatures in the lower 90s tomorrow with some breezy conditions that will continue until Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Come Thursday and Friday, a high pressure system will take over the area and bring our temperatures back to triple digits right before Memorial Day Weekend.

For the weekend, expect pleasant, dry and warm weather with slight breezy conditions.

