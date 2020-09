El Paso hit an afternoon high of 81° Tuesday afternoon, staying below the average for this time of year.

As the high pressure system continues, afternoon highs are expected to warm to the upper 80s to low 90s.

No rain is expected this week and we may see occasional breezy conditions as our next cold front moves in Sunday.

Other than that, enjoy these next 9 days of beautiful weather.

