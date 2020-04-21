Exclusive 9 day forecast: 90 degree weather and near record heat expected

Highs will continue to stay warm and above average for the Sun City, as we expect to see our first 90 degree mark and possible near record heat within these next 9 days.

A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday, keeping breezy to windy conditions in our area through much of this week.

Highs will dip to the low 80s Wednesday, and then warm up close to the 90s Thursday.

Friday could be the day we see our first 90 degree day for the year so far.

What is more, we expect to warm up to the 90s next week.

A high pressure system will settle in and warm us up next week, putting us awfully close to record highs.

Get ready, the heat is coming back!