1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump says he will sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ into the US Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

Exclusive 9 day forecast: 90 degree weather and near record heat expected

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs will continue to stay warm and above average for the Sun City, as we expect to see our first 90 degree mark and possible near record heat within these next 9 days.

A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday, keeping breezy to windy conditions in our area through much of this week. 

Highs will dip to the low 80s Wednesday, and then warm up close to the 90s Thursday. 

Friday could be the day we see our first 90 degree day for the year so far.

What is more, we expect to warm up to the 90s next week. 

A high pressure system will settle in and warm us up next week, putting us awfully close to record highs.

Get ready, the heat is coming back! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread"

Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft"

Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says"

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case"

EPFH delivers meals to residents at Tropicana properties

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPFH delivers meals to residents at Tropicana properties"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header