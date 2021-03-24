Exclusive 9 day forecast: 80 degree weather returns next week

It was a chilly day Wednesday, as a cold front moved through the Borderland.

Forecast for 03/24/2021

This cold front produced rain, and even some hail in West El Paso.

Now, a slow warming trend will kick in, bringing in seasonal (73°) weather this coming weekend.

Temperatures will warm to the 80s next week, as a high pressure system takes over.

It won’t last too long, however, as our next cold front is expected Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

