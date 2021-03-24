It was a chilly day Wednesday, as a cold front moved through the Borderland.
This cold front produced rain, and even some hail in West El Paso.
Now, a slow warming trend will kick in, bringing in seasonal (73°) weather this coming weekend.
Temperatures will warm to the 80s next week, as a high pressure system takes over.
It won’t last too long, however, as our next cold front is expected Wednesday/Thursday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Locomotive FC makes trip across the border to play FC Juárez in preseason match
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: 80 degree weather returns next week
- El Paso crime down overall but auto thefts up 32 percent
- Local distillery grows family of spirits, building support from El Paso businesses
- Gonzales belts first spring training home run with Pirates