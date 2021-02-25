Exclusive 9 day forecast: 70 degree weather continues

El Paso will continue to stay in the 70s through the weekend, before we see a cool down Monday.
The next cold front arrives Sunday into Monday, producing strong winds Sunday and dropping temperatures to the low 60s Monday.
The next storm system is expected to bring rain chances back to the forecast as early as Wednesday of next week, while also producing strong winds Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
