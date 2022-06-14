EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is on track on seeing the 6th consecutive day of triple digit highs.

Rain chances are expected to kick in Thursday with afternoon highs cooling to the upper 90s Friday and through the weekend.

Rain chances return Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day and increase Monday through Wednesday.

Afternoon highs are not expected to rebound to the triple digits after Thursday of this week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.