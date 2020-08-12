Exclusive 9 day: Extreme heat for the second week of August

Record highs were recorded in El Paso Tuesday afternoon at 106°, as we kicked off the first day of extreme heat this month.

A heat advisory is in effect through Friday at 8am, but there is a chance this advisory could be extended to Saturday morning as afternoon highs are expected to near or exceed 105° Friday afternoon.

A heat advisory is issued when overnight lows are expected to stay above 75°, and afternoon highs near or exceed 105°.

The high pressure system that has parked over our area is creating exactly those conditions from now through at least Friday.

By Sunday, a cold front will move in and “cool” us to the mid 90s. While this isn’t exactly cool weather, it definitely is a much welcomed relief compared to the triple digit heat we have been experiencing these last several days.

Stay cool and hydrated, and keep your furry friends cool as well during this heat wave.

