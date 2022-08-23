EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will begin to see a right of high pressure bringing in drier air, decreasing rain chances this week.
This will allow afternoon highs to warm to the 90s, before “cooling” to the low 80s next week.
An upper wave is expected to move in Saturday, increasing the threat for heavy rainfall.
This means you need to keep your sandbags handy this weekend.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
