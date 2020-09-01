Exclusive 9 day: Cold front moves in this week

Afternoon highs managed to stay below the century mark for a second day in a row in El Paso.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid to low 90s thanks to a cold front that will arrive tomorrow, creating breezy conditions with a slight chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, and keeping afternoon highs slightly above seasonal through Wednesday.

The heat returns Thursday with highs near the triple digits.

Thankfully, the heat will be short-lived, as another cold front is expected this weekend.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 90s Saturday through much of next week.

