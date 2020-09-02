Exclusive 9 day: A big cool down next week



A cold front moved through El Paso Tuesday, producing windy and gusty conditions. Although El Paso stayed dry, Las Cruces got an isolated storm Tuesday evening.

The Borderland area will now stay dry for the rest of the workweek, before our next cold front produces slight rain chances this weekend.

Expect breezy conditions Friday, as the cold front moves in, and slight rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

The next cold front will be much stronger, which is expected to produce windy conditions Tuesday of next week, and a big drop in temperatures.

In fact, this cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs on Wednesday of next week to the low 80s, temperatures El Paso hasn’t seen since April!

We are still a ways out, but if this forecast verifies next week, Wednesday would finally be the first taste of fall!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.