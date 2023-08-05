I’ve created the “Misery Meter of 2023” to track all of our triple-digit days. So far this year, we’ve had 51 days at 100 or hotter, 29 days at 105 or hotter, and 2 days at 110 or hotter. I’m predicting 111 for Sunday, so we could see the last number climb to 3. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few pinpoint area showers early in the evening. Overnight, the skies will clear. The winds will be variable at 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 81.

FORECAST: An Excessive Heat Warning is posted for Sunday and Monday, the highest level of warning for heat. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 111. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 109. West winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, the big dome of high-pressure starts to subside a little. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 105 with scattered evening t-storms. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few pinpoint showers and a high of 102. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated evening t-storms and a high of 102. Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms and a high of 103. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few pinpoint area showers and a high of 106.