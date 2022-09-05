I hope you are enjoying your Labor Day. My son William harvested his habanero peppers today (pics below). He planted one small plant in a giant pot on our back porch. The pot is watered from the drip-line from the A/C units. I don’t know what’s in that drip-line water, but those habaneros are the HOTTEST peppers we’ve ever eaten. I’d offer you one of the many bags, but they’re too hot to give to neighbors. Speaking of hot… here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Enjoy clear skies tonight and light winds. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 66.

FORECAST: A giant ridge of high-pressure has built up over several western states. We will feel the edge of that ridge on Tuesday with a high of 93. Expect lots of sunshine and SE winds at 5-15 mph. That giant ridge of high-pressure is actually good and bad for California. It’s bad with the extreme heat. It’s good in that Hurricane Kay (below) will be deflected away from the state. On Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and a high of 91. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 89. Friday will be partly cloudy and 90. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hotter with a high of 93. Late Saturday night, around midnight, expect a chance of overnight t-showers as a cool front shifts the winds. Sunday will be partly cloudy, cooler, and windy at times with a high of 86. Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 89. Tuesday will be sunny and 93. Wednesday will be sunny and 94.