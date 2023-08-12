Why am I sitting with a cute dog in a $159,000 Mercedes G-Wagon? Well, it’s “Clear the Shelters, ” of course. All month, you can adopt a pet 100% free of charge from Animal Services of El Paso. Today’s event was sponsored by Right Drive at 6930 Alameda. Your forecast, which includes a “cool” front, is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated area t-storms. Occasional gusts will also be possible near late-night storms. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 76.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a muggy feel in the afternoon. The clouds will build up, and we’ll have another round of late day t-showers. Sunday’s high will be 100, and the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, the winds shift NE with a mild “cool” front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and t-showers. Monday will only climb to 93. On Tuesday, the skies will return to mostly sunny as the high shoots back up to 101. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 104. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 103. Friday will be mostly sunny and 101. Saturday will be sunny and 99.