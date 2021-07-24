Evening T-Showers; Storms Likely Sunday and Monday; Back to 100 Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Some good news: As of 5 pm today, El Paso has received 7.95 inches of official rainfall. Normal this time of year would be only 3.49 inches. We could add to that number over the next three evenings.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and thanks to the humidity and a low-pressure system over southern New Mexico, we’ll see another round of scattered showers and t-showers. Some individual storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. The low will be 69, and the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will also feel a little humid with partly cloudy skies and a high going back up to 92. Expect another round of late day t-showers. Some storms may unlock brief, heavy rainfall. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. On Monday, as the low-pressure system moves west, temperatures will really start to go up. Monday’s high will be 96 with a chance of isolated late day t-storms. A heat wave begins to form midweek. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 98. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 100. The high-pressure zone reaches its maximum on Wednesday. On Thursday, a series of wave disturbances come through bringing back the chance of scattered t-showers. Thursday’s high: 96. Friday will be partly cloudy and 95.