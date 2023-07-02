Yes, it was wonderful to have some t-showers Sunday to cool everyone off from the 103. We’ll have another round of t-storms on Monday, but the chance of showers goes down on July 4 as the high goes up to 104. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: All the t-showers have settled down, and the skies will slowly clear up overnight. We may feel a few gusts before the winds settle down to SE at 5-15 mph. The low will be 77.

FORECAST: Monday will start out clear, but the afternoon clouds will build up with the heat. Once again, expect another round of late day t-storms. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rain. Monday’s high: 103. Tuesday Independence Day will be partly cloudy with a high of 104. We’ll have a chance of a few pinpoint, hit-or-miss showers. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 105. Expect a few pinpoint, hit-or-miss showers. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 105. We may see a few pinpoint showers. Friday will be partly cloudy and 107. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 108. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 109.