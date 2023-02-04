What a splendid day! It felt like Spring! Karla Draksler used this lovely day to make her TV viewing even more glamorous. (Pics below) Simply take some gold tape and wrap the border of the TV with it. It looks great, and it only cost $3. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will be light out of the SW at calm to 10 mph. The low will be 35.

FORECAST: Sunday will be even warmer as high pressure continues to build over the Borderland. With a high of 74, the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, the winds will become quite gusty late day, out of the SW at 15-45 mph. This could stir up a dusty haze by late afternoon. Monday’s high: 70. On Tuesday, a cold front pushes in. We’ll see cloudy, winter clouds for several hours, and the north winds will feel quite cold. Tuesday’s high: 53. Wednesday will be sunny and 59. Thursday will be sunny and 58. Friday will be sunny with cooler winds a high of 55. Temperatures start to climb again for the weekend.