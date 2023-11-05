What a beautiful Sunday in so many ways. Light winds, mid 80s, gorgeous. It’s also Football Sunday Night, and you all know how much I love “the football.” Even better, my Buffalo Bills are playing tonight, so you know who Rob is picking to win!! Every week, your news team picks the winner of the game. That’s where we get to the dark, unpleasant side of this otherwise lovely Sunday. Though Karla has chosen my Bills, Colin and Sam have selected some other team. To say that I am disappointed in our Sports Department is an understatement. Colin said, “How can you be a Bills fan? You’ve never actually watched them once?” My reply: I don’t have to actually have SEEN them to LOVE them. I am their most loyal fan who has not actually watched one of their games. Anyhoo… your forecast is below.

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph. The low will be cooler at 49, 45 in the valley.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and warm with a high of 86. The SW winds will be a bit breezy in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-20 mph… a gorgeous day! Tuesday will be sunny and windy at times with gusts to near 25 mph. This will pop Tuesday’s high up to 85. On Wednesday, the winds become quite gusty in the afternoon… up to 40 mph. Wednesday’s high: 84. A cold front blows in on Thursday dropping the high to 73. Thursday will be partly cloudy with stronger gusts on the west slopes. Friday will be cloudy with a few drops here and there and a high of 62. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 thanks to a return of the SW winds.