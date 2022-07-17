Remember the monsoon? Humidity, mid 90s, thunderstorms every night? High pressure has hit pause on our monsoon! Monday and Tuesday will actually get HOTTER, up to 104 on Tuesday. We’ll see the storms return Wednesday night, so I want to share with you my method for capturing great lightning shots.

In the picture below, I took this picture near the Rio Grande in the Upper Valley. Here’s Rob’s secret: instead of trying to snap a picture of the lightning, simply start recording video on your phone in the general area of lightning. Then, after you see a flash, go back frame-by-frame and make a screen shot of the best lightning strike. WARNING: Make sure you’re under a safe structure so you’re not struck by lighting. Enjoy! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear. The winds will feel dry and breezy, out of the SE at 5-15 mph. The low will be 75.

FORECAST: The giant dome of high pressure giving us this unusually hot, dry July weather will grow in strength Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be sunny with a high of 103. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 104, our hottest day of the week. The south-SW winds will feel very hot on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after a high of 102, we’ll have a chance of evening t-storms. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 100. Friday will be partly cloudy and 100. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 97. Expect late day t-showers likely on Saturday evening. Some storm may produce brief, heavy rainfall. On Sunday, unfortunately, the ridge of high pressure starts to reassert itself over the Borderland. We’ll see a few isolated t-storms on Sunday evening. Sunday’s high: 98. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 99. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 100.