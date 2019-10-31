El Pasoans woke up to temperatures colder than Anchorage, Alaska

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A strong cold front dragged fr e ezing air into the Borderland area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This brought El Paso’s first freeze about two weeks ahead of schedule, as we usually see the first freeze around Nov. 13.

In fact, parts of East El Paso woke up to 28-degree weather, which was colder than Anchorage, Alaska, where they registered 38 degrees as their overnight low.

The overnight low of 28 degrees, which was registered a little after 6 a.m. Thursday, came close to our record overnight low for the day of 27 degrees from back in 1967.

We will dip to the coldest afternoon so far this season, just in time for Halloween!

Afternoon highs will dip to the upper 50s with calm northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure to bundle up if you’re heading trick-or-treating tonight!

A warming trend will soon follow starting Friday, and by next week, we expect to be back in the mid to upper 70s.