El Paso truck driver and 10-year-old son home safe after driving on icy roads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man who drives trucks across the country was traveling with his 10-year-old son through frigid temperatures and icy roadways on Sunday.

David Souflee and his 10-year-old son

“I’m just happy, I’m blessed that I’m safe and my son is safe,” said David Souflee

David Souflee says the roadways in Hudspeth, east of El Paso were very dangerous and he was driving at about 35 miles per hour. Telling KTSM that he was almost involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Hudspeth.

“It’s like bumper cars you see these trailers hitting each other like boom, boom, boom,” said Souflee.

Photo of multi-vehicle pileup courtesy of David Souflee

Saying he was able to bring his truck to a complete stop with out running in to any other vehicles. However, Soulflee and his on were stuck on the highway for three hours due to the multi-vehicle pile up that happened right in front of them.

“There was like about eight to nine rigs, with a snowplow included with about eight cars, one car was underneath the trailer,” said Souflee.

He says they eventually got moving again and was able to make it home in East El Paso safe.

However, other truckers not from El Paso decided to pull of the highway after seeing multiple crashes and dealing with ice on the roads.

One trucker Don Orm tells KTSM he saw the same multi-vehicle pile up and pulled off at a truck stop in Horizon city early Sunday afternoon.

“You get nervous all the time watching out for other drivers and yourself and it’s just dangerous,” said Orm.

Jackknifed truck on I-10 in El Paso

Another driver saw a different accident while heading east through El Paso, also choosing to stop for the day in Horizon and wait for better driving conditions.

“Couple of trailers that had been jackknifed on the road even cars that had been wrecked on the road in El Paso as a matter of fact,” said Tom Evers.

Both Orm and Evers said they planned to head out on Monday morning.