El Paso to see highs in the 70s next week

Near a 20° plunge in temperatures next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is expected to see triple digits Thursday, but soon afternoon highs are expected to plummet to the low 70s.

A strong cold front is expected to bring Canadian Air Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, allowing for afternoon highs to take a 20-degree plunge.

El Paso is expected to see highs in the low 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday — temperatures the city hasn’t experienced since early April.

Because of how strong this cold front is anticipated to be, expect strong winds Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance for rain.

As of now, it looks like the dry, cold air will dry El Paso out Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Get ready! You will finally be able to wear a light sweater next week.