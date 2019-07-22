El Paso sees record-breaking temperatures Sunday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM0) – El Paso broke record temperatures at 106° degrees at the El Paso International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The previous record set for July 21 was in 2018 when it reached 103°.

This is the 25th consecutive day that the area reached 100° or above.

Sunday’s record-breaking temperatures are letting our heat streak end with a bang, as a high-pressure system enters the region pulling moisture from surrounding areas into the Borderland.

The moisture will not only be bringing rain chances for most of the week but also cooling us down quickly.

Below-average temperatures are expected, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Tuesday.