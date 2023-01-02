Update: Transmountain is currently closed due to the wet weather conditions, according to Texas Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple of hours.

Courtesy Andy Morgan – KTSM

Courtesy Andrew Miller – KTSM

Winds are expected to pick up later today and we expect breezy conditions tomorrow.