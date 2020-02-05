El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday (Updated)

With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.
- EPISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour; Morning half-day pre-k canceled for the day
- YISD: All schools, buses delayed two hours
- SISD: No change at this time
- Clint ISD: No change at this time
- Canutillo ISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour
- Anthony ISD: All schools delayed one hour
- Las Cruces Public Schools: All schools delayed two hours; morning half-day Pre-K classes canceled
- San Elizario ISD: All schools delayed two hours
- Gadsden ISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed two hours
- El Paso Catholic Diocese: All schools delayed one hour
- IDEA Public Schools: All schools delayed one hour
- UTEP: No announcement
- EPCC: Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Texas Tech University HSC El Paso: Delayed until 9 a.m.
- Fort Bliss: Work call delayed until 9 a.m. for non-essential personnel
