Borderland school delays, closures for Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.
EL PASO
SCHOOLS
- EPISD: All schools delayed two hours
- YISD: All schools delayed two hours
- SISD: All schools delayed two hours; JobCon at Eastlake High School canceled
- Anthony ISD: All schools delayed two hours
- Canutillo ISD: Northwest Early College HS on a two-hour delay. NO CLASSES for all other campuses for previously scheduled employee development day. Employees on a two-hour delay.
- Clint ISD: No change at this time
- Tornillo ISD: No change at this time
- San Elizario ISD: No change at this time
- Fabens ISD (UPDATE): All schools delayed two hours
- El Paso Catholic Schools: All schools delayed two hours
- UTEP: Campus opens at 10 a.m.
- EPCC: Classes and offices open at 10 a.m.
- Idea Public Schools: No change at this time
- Sunshine Christian School: Two-hour delay
- Lydia Patterson Institute: Two-hour delay
- El Paso Academy High School: Two-hour delay
- YWCA Gyms and Learning Academies (UPDATE): To open at 9 a.m.
- Triumph Public Schools: Classes begin at 9 a.m.
- Bibleland Childcare Learning Center: To open at 9 a.m.
- Milan Institute of Cosmetology: Two-hour delay
GOVERNMENT
- Fort Bliss: 10 a.m. start for all non-mission essential personnel
- Texas Tech University HSC El Paso (UPDATE): Campus to open at 10 a.m.
- El Paso County Offices: Two-hour delay
- City of El Paso: Non-essential staff to be delayed until 9 a.m.
- El Paso Municipal Court: Northeast arraignment delayed until 8:30 a.m. Downtown Municipal Court cases have been canceled and will be reset.
- City of El Paso indoor pools: Two-hour delay
- Lower Valley Water District: Will open at 10 a.m.
LAS CRUCES/NEW MEXICO
SCHOOLS
- LCPS: All schools delayed two hours; morning half-day Pre-K canceled
- Gadsden ISD: All schools delayed two hours
- NMSU: Classes to begin at 10 a.m.
- Las Cruces Catholic Schools: Classes will start at 10 a.m.
- Dona Ana Community College: Classes to begin at 10 a.m.
- Hatch Valley Schools: All schools delayed two hours
- The Children’s Garden (Las Cruces): Open at 10 a.m.
GOVERNMENT
- White Sands Missle Range: Personnel will report at 9 a.m.
- Dona Ana County: Two-hour delay
- Las Cruces Municipal Courts: Two-hour delay
- Roadrunner Transit: Two-hour delay