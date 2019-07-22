East Horizon City sees 19 lightning strikes in 60 seconds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A thunderstorm lit up Far East El Paso and Horizon City early Monday morning, resulting in numerous lightning strikes per minute.

The storm began near the end of the 6 a.m. hour, sending a total of 19 strikes at about 6:58 a.m. The strikes were recorded through KTSM’s Baron weather system.

Although the amount of lightning strikes sounds alarming, events like this are actually quite common.

In fact, four months ago, during a storm on March 5, meteorologist in the city of Sacramento recorded 1,500 lightning strikes in just five minutes.

As the Borderland is in the middle of its monsoon, KTSM’s Weather Authority team wants to remind you of a few safety tips when caught in a lightning storm.

Take shelter if possible.

Stay away from taller objects (trees, polls, signs) as lightning is attracted to tall objects.

Keep out of water (pools, lakes, rivers)

If you cannot take shelter, crouch down as close as you can get to the ground while standing on the tips of your toes.

If you see a lightning storm in the distance and happen to capture a photo or two, send them to us, and become a Weather Watcher! News@KTSM.com.

