Ah, yes, Spring in El Paso. It’s a little like Mars… very dry with reddish-brown mountains and a dusty haze. Well, my fellow Martians, here comes your very windy forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy, and the gusty winds will range from 10-40 mph until the winds settle down in the night.  The low will be 56. 

FORECAST:  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with gusty SW winds peaking at 45 to 50 mph.  Of course, this is likely to stir up a dusty haze for Wednesday afternoon.  The high will be 80.  Another cold front hits on Thursday.  We’ll have a chance of passing showers with chilly gusts.  Thursday’s high: 62.  The west winds on Thursday will approach 50 mph.  Friday will be sunny with cool winds and a high of 64. Saturday will be partly cloudy with warm winds in the afternoon.  Saturday’s high: 70.  The winds get a bit stronger on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.  The SW winds will gust to near 40 mph. Sunday’s high: 74.  Monday will be partly cloudy and 69.  Tuesday will be sunny and 75.  Wednesday will be sunny, windy, and 80.