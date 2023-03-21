Ah, yes, Spring in El Paso. It’s a little like Mars… very dry with reddish-brown mountains and a dusty haze. Well, my fellow Martians, here comes your very windy forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the gusty winds will range from 10-40 mph until the winds settle down in the night. The low will be 56.

FORECAST: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with gusty SW winds peaking at 45 to 50 mph. Of course, this is likely to stir up a dusty haze for Wednesday afternoon. The high will be 80. Another cold front hits on Thursday. We’ll have a chance of passing showers with chilly gusts. Thursday’s high: 62. The west winds on Thursday will approach 50 mph. Friday will be sunny with cool winds and a high of 64. Saturday will be partly cloudy with warm winds in the afternoon. Saturday’s high: 70. The winds get a bit stronger on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The SW winds will gust to near 40 mph. Sunday’s high: 74. Monday will be partly cloudy and 69. Tuesday will be sunny and 75. Wednesday will be sunny, windy, and 80.