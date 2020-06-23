Dust from the Sahara expected to arrive in Texas

Saharan Dust to make its way to the U.S.

Sahara dust in Texas! As unusual as it may sound, it is a weather phenomena that happens almost every year.

It is commonly referred to as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), which is a dry and dusty air mass that forms in the Sahara Desert in the Spring, Summer and Fall and slowly moves through the North Atlantic and makes it to different parts of the U.S.

This year’s dust plume is unusually large in size, which is why it has been making headlines as of late.

Satellites have been able to pick up this dust plume rather clearly because of its size.

Today's view of a large Saharan dust plume.



Watch in near-realtime: https://t.co/mtWrgxAxqY. pic.twitter.com/aq4Ozto4Ng — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) June 19, 2020

The view from San Juan PR this evening… SAL (Saharan Air Layer) dust overhead… pic.twitter.com/nfsP5Yry9Y — James Spann (@spann) June 22, 2020

It does have some impacts and are as follows:

•SAL makes for beautiful sunsets/sunrises and hazy skies

•SAL acts as a hurricane repellent. Since it’s composed of dry air, it suppresses tropical storm formation

•SAL impacts people with dust allergies and respiratory issues.

This dust plume is expected to impact much of the Southeast part of the US, the Midwest and parts of the East Coast.

Texas is expected to get hit around June 24th, and El Paso may see a little of this particular dust plume during that week.