If you’re driving down Mesa and you hear someone jamming out on an electric guitar, it just might be Karla Draksler! Yes, she bought a new guitar, and her neighbors are LOVING IT! (Just kidding, she keeps the volume low.) Maybe she’ll play live for us one day. Here’s your forecast…

Karla’s New Guitar and Amplifier

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated t-storms before midnight. Then, skies will start to clear up. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph. Winds will slowly die down overnight. The low will be 72.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and drier SW winds. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountain. Sunday will climb to 93. On Memorial Day, enjoy a hot, dry day with a high of 94. The winds will become a bit windy by afternoon, out of the SW at 10-30 mph. Monday’s high: 94. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 94. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 95. Expect gusty winds in the afternoon. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 90. Friday will be sunny and 91.