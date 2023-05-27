If you’re driving down Mesa and you hear someone jamming out on an electric guitar, it just might be Karla Draksler! Yes, she bought a new guitar, and her neighbors are LOVING IT! (Just kidding, she keeps the volume low.) Maybe she’ll play live for us one day. Here’s your forecast…
TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated t-storms before midnight. Then, skies will start to clear up. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph. Winds will slowly die down overnight. The low will be 72.
FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and drier SW winds. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountain. Sunday will climb to 93. On Memorial Day, enjoy a hot, dry day with a high of 94. The winds will become a bit windy by afternoon, out of the SW at 10-30 mph. Monday’s high: 94. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 94. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 95. Expect gusty winds in the afternoon. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 90. Friday will be sunny and 91.