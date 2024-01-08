What a horrible weather day!! The peak official gust at the airport was 63 mph. Of course, stronger winds were likely right on the eastern slopes of the mountains. Power was knocked out in many parts of town, and trees were knocked over. Can you find your trash receptacle? Many blew right down the street. I have good news for the winds in your forecast below…

TONIGHT: The high wind warning and the dust advisory have expired, and slowly through the night the terrible winds will die down. The NW winds will range from 15-40 mph with the strongest gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. The skies will be clear overnight, and as the winds die down completely in the early morning hours, we will drop down to 25 at the airport, 20 in the valley.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be sunny with a very cold morning. The winds will be lighter, out of the NW at 5-20 mph. Tuesday’s high: 49. Even though the winds will be a lot lighter, do bundle up in the chilly breezes. On Wednesday, the winds turn warmer, out of the SW and west at up to 30 mph. This will pop the high up to 58 under sunny skies. Thursday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds. The SW winds will slowly shift NW as another cold front pushes in. Gusts could easily approach 60 mph on the east slopes of the mountain. We’ll watch the skies turn cloud with light rain that will mix over to a few light snow flurries Thursday night. Friday will be sunny and 48 with chilly breezes. Saturday will be sunny and 59.