Dangerous 10-Degrees Tonight; Winter Warning through Monday – Your Forecast

Good morning, and happy Valentine’s Day. I snapped the picture at 7:50 AM from my front door. Yours probably looks the same.

At 8 AM, the temperature at the airport was 24 with heavy snow. El Paso should expect moderate to heavy snow to continue, especially east of the Franklin Mountains, until around 1 PM (give or take). Some parts of town could accumulate nearly 6 inches of snow, which will make travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel anywhere unless it is essential. Add in NE winds gusting to 45 mph, and we’ll see areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

DANGEROUS COLD TONIGHT: El Paso will drop to 10 tonight. That’s dangerous. Make sure pets are warm. Make sure exposed pipes are drained or wrapped. In Southern New Mexico, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties, lows could reach 3 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for El Paso and Dona Ana Counties until 5 AM Monday. One to three inches will be possible in west El Paso and Las Cruces. East of the Franklin Mountains, 2 to 6 inches. A Winter Storm Warning is posted in Otero, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties until 5 AM Monday. Some of the heaviest snowfall will come down in the Sacramento Mountains and between Fabens and Van Horn. Expect nearly a foot about 7,000 feet, and along I-10, accumulations could reach 8 inches, putting I-10 travel in jeopardy.

FORECAST: The snow will begin to taper off after 1 pm and shift to occasional flurries. Cold winds will drop temperatures to dangerous lows and freeze streets, causing black ice. Monday will be dry but bitterly cold and windy with a high of 40.