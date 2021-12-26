Cooler temperatures and rain chances in the Borderland next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After another windy day in the Borderland we’re expecting more winds, cooler temperatures and rain chances throughout next week.

Monday’s temperatures will be cooler than we saw on Christmas weekend, but we will get back to seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Those temperatures will continue into the New Year’s Eve weekend as well as rain chances that start on Monday.

Even though it is less likely to rain beginning of the week, those chances increase as we head closed to the weekend.