Cooler Sunday with T-Showers; Heavy Rain Threat Monday and Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be mostly clear with occasional and random gusts in the evening thanks to distant t-storms in New Mexico.  The east winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.
FORECAST:  Sunday will start out sunny but feel very humid.  The clouds will thicken pretty quickly with the afternoon heating.  The high will be 90.  Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers by evening.  Some storms may become strong.  Hurricane Enrique off the west coast of Mexico will send quite a bit of moisture over the Borderland.  On Monday, expect cloudy skies, scattered t-showers, and the threat of locally heavy rainfall.  Monday’s high:  84.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 85.  We’ll have the threat of locally heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 90 with a much lower chance of storms.  Thursday will be mostly sunny and 98.  The t-storms return on Friday with a high of 97.

