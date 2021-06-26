SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with occasional and random gusts in the evening thanks to distant t-storms in New Mexico. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.
FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny but feel very humid. The clouds will thicken pretty quickly with the afternoon heating. The high will be 90. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers by evening. Some storms may become strong. Hurricane Enrique off the west coast of Mexico will send quite a bit of moisture over the Borderland. On Monday, expect cloudy skies, scattered t-showers, and the threat of locally heavy rainfall. Monday’s high: 84. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 85. We’ll have the threat of locally heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 90 with a much lower chance of storms. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 98. The t-storms return on Friday with a high of 97.
Cooler Sunday with T-Showers; Heavy Rain Threat Monday and Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
