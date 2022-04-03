Outdoor markets can be so much fun (pic below) IF the winds are under 30 mph. Let’s say your outside shopping for a giant “El Chuco” foam hat to wear. Well, you do not want to wear that giant hat on Tuesday due to the gusty winds that will approach 50 mph. Save that stylish, beautiful foam hat for Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy to fair. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph early in the evening with stronger gusts on the east slopes but will slowly die down through the night. The low will be 53.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler as a mild “cool” front blows, in dropping the high to 78. Expect just a few clouds and moderate winds from the NW 10-30 mph. The stronger gusts will be on the east slopes. Thankfully, we won’t see a dusty haze Monday. That is not the cast on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a very windy day with west-NW winds gusting to near 50 mph. Tuesday’s high: 87. Though the skies will be mostly sunny, the winds will be strong enough to stir up a dusty haze. Wednesday will be sunny and 83 with lighter winds. Thursday will bring us a cold front with cooler winds and a high of 73. Friday will be perfect with sunshine and 78. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 84. On Sunday, we’ll see partly to (at times) mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few drops. Sunday’s high: 83. Monday will be moderately windy, sunny, and 82.