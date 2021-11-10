Cool, Mild Veterans Day; Cold Friday Morning; Back to the 80s Next Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this picture in Veterans Park in Northeast El Paso. It’s probably my favorite statue in town. May God bless every veteran on their special day. It will be a nearly ideal Fall day with lighter winds. Here’s your forecast…

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear, and the north winds will feel very chilly.  North winds will range from 5-20 mph.  The low will be 43.
FORECAST:  Thursday will be a sunny, cool day with a high of 73.  The NW-north winds will range from 5-20 mph and will feel a little cold in the morning.  Friday morning will be calm, clear, and cold with a low of 39.  Friday will be sunny and mild with light winds and a high of 75.  Saturday will be sunny and 77, another gorgeous day.  The warming trend continues Sunday with sunshine and a high of 79.  Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 81.  Warm, moderate winds will pick up from the west on Monday and Tuesday.  Tuesday will be sunny, windy, and 81.  Wednesday will bring gusty winds and a dusty haze as a cold front begins its push.  Wednesday’s high:  75.  

