Cool, Mild Veterans Day; Cold Friday Morning; Back to the 80s Next Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this picture in Veterans Park in Northeast El Paso. It’s probably my favorite statue in town. May God bless every veteran on their special day. It will be a nearly ideal Fall day with lighter winds. Here’s your forecast…

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the north winds will feel very chilly. North winds will range from 5-20 mph. The low will be 43.

FORECAST: Thursday will be a sunny, cool day with a high of 73. The NW-north winds will range from 5-20 mph and will feel a little cold in the morning. Friday morning will be calm, clear, and cold with a low of 39. Friday will be sunny and mild with light winds and a high of 75. Saturday will be sunny and 77, another gorgeous day. The warming trend continues Sunday with sunshine and a high of 79. Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 81. Warm, moderate winds will pick up from the west on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be sunny, windy, and 81. Wednesday will bring gusty winds and a dusty haze as a cold front begins its push. Wednesday’s high: 75.