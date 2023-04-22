El Paso Comic-Con is going on all weekend at the convention center. I visited Friday and got to ride an Appa (“yip, yip”) and kiss a Bantha. The Bantha smelled much fresher than I had expected. People dress up as their favorite comic and movie characters. It’s a lot of fun. Below is your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will turn clear overnight, and the winds will shift direction as a cold front blows in. The Westside can expect stronger gusts overnight and through the morning. East winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes. The low will be 48.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler as a cold front pushes in from the east early in the morning. The east winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west side. Sunday’s high will only be 77. On Monday, get ready for the return of the stronger winds and a dusty haze. Winds shift back to the SW and will gust to over 45 mph. This may stir up a bit of a dusty haze by late afternoon. Monday’s high: 85. Tuesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 86. The winds will gust to over 45 mph. Wednesday will be sunny, windy, and cooler with a high of 80. Thursday will only be breezy with a high of 83. On Friday, the warm, gusty winds warm us up to 88. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 84.