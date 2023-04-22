El Paso Comic-Con is going on all weekend at the convention center. I visited Friday and got to ride an Appa (“yip, yip”) and kiss a Bantha. The Bantha smelled much fresher than I had expected. People dress up as their favorite comic and movie characters. It’s a lot of fun. Below is your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will turn clear overnight, and the winds will shift direction as a cold front blows in.  The Westside can expect stronger gusts overnight and through the morning.  East winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes.  The low will be 48. 

FORECAST:  Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler as a cold front pushes in from the east early in the morning.  The east winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west side.  Sunday’s high will only be 77.  On Monday, get ready for the return of the stronger winds and a dusty haze.  Winds shift back to the SW and will gust to over 45 mph.  This may stir up a bit of a dusty haze by late afternoon.  Monday’s high:  85.  Tuesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 86.  The winds will gust to over 45 mph.  Wednesday will be sunny, windy, and cooler with a high of 80.  Thursday will only be breezy with a high of 83.  On Friday, the warm, gusty winds warm us up to 88.  Saturday will be partly cloudy and 84.