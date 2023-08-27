I’ve got good news and bad news. Good news: Fall is on the way! Bad news: It’s still 27 days away. Good news: We get a “cool” front Monday. Bad news: We go right back to hot again by the end of the week. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated or pinpoint area showers. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 75.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers. A “cool front” will turn the winds NE at 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountain. Monday’s high will be 93. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 92 with a few pinpoint showers. Wednesday will be sunny and 96. Thursday will be sunny and 97. Friday will be sunny and 99. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 100. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 96. Monday will be partly cloudy with pinpoint area showers and a high of 94.