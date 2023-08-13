Maybe we just got excited at the idea of a “cool” front coming in Monday, but your news team is ready with heavy winter coats just in case. Okay, no need for a winter coat, but you will notice a big and refreshing difference on Monday with a high of 91. Your forecast is below…

Awaiting Monday’s “Cool” Front

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms. In the night, the west winds will shift NE as a cool front begins to move in. The low will be 75.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler as a mild “cool” front pushes in. The NE winds will gust to near 30 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes. With a high of only 91, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers. On Tuesday, the skies will return to mostly sunny as the high shoots back up to 100. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 104. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 102. Friday will be mostly sunny and 99. Saturday will be sunny and 99. Sunday will be sunny and 100. Monday will be partly cloudy with pinpoint showers and a high of 96.