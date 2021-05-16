“Cool” Front Monday; Drops Tuesday; Storms Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

In our beautiful Southwest University Park stadium, the Chihuahuas have not lost at home so far this season. They play Albuquerque Monday night at 6:35, and the weather will be perfect.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear as the winds slowly die down on the east slopes.  The SW winds will gust to near 25 mph for a while before diminishing.  The low will be 63.
FORECAST:  Monday will be sunny and cooler with moderate winds as a slight “cool” front begins to move in.  The high will be 85, and the SW-west winds will feel a little cooler, gusting to near 30 mph.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few drops here and there.  Tuesday’s high:  81.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 88.  Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 90.  Friday will be partly cloudy and 91.  Saturday will be mostly sunny and 92.  Late day t-storms return on Sunday with a high of 91.  Monday will be sunny and 93.

