“Cool” Front Monday; Drops Tuesday; Storms Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

In our beautiful Southwest University Park stadium, the Chihuahuas have not lost at home so far this season. They play Albuquerque Monday night at 6:35, and the weather will be perfect.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear as the winds slowly die down on the east slopes. The SW winds will gust to near 25 mph for a while before diminishing. The low will be 63.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and cooler with moderate winds as a slight “cool” front begins to move in. The high will be 85, and the SW-west winds will feel a little cooler, gusting to near 30 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few drops here and there. Tuesday’s high: 81. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 88. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 90. Friday will be partly cloudy and 91. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 92. Late day t-storms return on Sunday with a high of 91. Monday will be sunny and 93.