Cool Front Monday; Then Back to the 70s; Cold Front, Rain Friday & Saturday; Freeze Sunday Morning — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there anything worse than placing all your large, sometimes inflatable Christmas decorations (picture below) in the yard only to be hit by a powerful cold front with strong winds? That’s exactly what will happen on Friday and Saturday, so it’s important to make sure all the decorations are secure. We will have a chance of rain showers Friday and Saturday. The skies will then clear for a freezing Sunday morning. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear. The winds will feel a little breezy on the east slopes. NW winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 40.

FORECAST: On Monday, cooler winds move in dropping the high to 65. With the cold front, the winds will shift NE at 10-25 mph. Monday will be cooler but sunny. On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 69. The W-SW winds will gust to near 30 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 and moderate winds. Thursday will be sunny but gusty with a high of 72. The strongest winds of the week will come in on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be cloudy with showers and a high of 62. A significant cold front moves in Saturday dropping the high to 57. Expect light rain showers and chilly winds on Saturday. Above 7,000 feet, we could see snow accumulation in the mountains of southern New Mexico. After the clouds clear, the low will drop to 30 at the airport Sunday morning, 20s in southern New Mexico. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 60.