Ah… sweet relief. The winds of Fall finally arrived today! Saturday morning, the lovely ladies of KTSM participated in a charity brunch by the Arriola Foundation, a yearly event with a black and white dress code. This year all proceeds went to the FEMAP Foundation, which provides free breast reconstructive surgeries for women who have gone through a mastectomy due to breast cancer.

Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight as the winds slowly die down to a light breeze. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph early in the evening, and the low will be 56.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny and cool with a high of 82. We’ll see just a few clouds here and there, and the south-SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 85. Tuesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 89. Wednesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 92. Gusty winds will hit us on Thursday with a high of 89. Gusts could exceed 40 mph on Thursday. On Friday, a cool front blows in dropping the high to 78.