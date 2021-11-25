Cool Black Friday; More Rain Saturday Morning; Back to the 70s — Your 9-Day Forecast

I hope you’ve had a blessed Thanksgiving Day and have much for which to be thankful. Every year, I ask my son William to take my picture carving the turkey (below). As you can see in the picture, no one else in the family seems to notice that special “Norman Rockwell” moment.

Would you be thankful for more rain? It’s coming. Here’s your forecast…

THURSDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy as the showers taper off. The NE winds will be quite chilly at 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 35.

FORECAST: Black Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 59. Late evening, we’ll see a chance of showers. Variable winds will range from 5-15 mph. Overnight Friday night, a low-pressure system will move over the Borderland increasing our rain chances. We’ll see the best chance of rain Saturday morning. Late Saturday, the skies will start to clear. Saturday’s high: 62. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 69. Monday will be mostly sunny and 71. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 72.