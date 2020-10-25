Colder weather is coming our way. Are you ready?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As temperatures are expected to dip rapidly Monday into Tuesday, there are some simple energy savings tips for you to winterize your home ahead of the cold snap.

Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees F or the "warm" setting, and if your home will be vacant for two days or more, set it to the pilot position for even more savings.

Apply weatherstripping and caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors to stop air leaks and prevent energy loss.

Lower the temperature on your thermostat by 5 to 10 degrees if your house will be empty for four hours or longer. Each degree saves about 1% on your heating costs.

Install inexpensive foam gaskets to seal electrical switches and outlets, which can account for up to 10% of your home's energy loss.

Change or clean the filters on your air conditioning and heating units, which can lower your energy consumption by 5% to 15%.

Texas Gas and El Paso Electric customers can reduce bill fluctuations by contacting the utility companies ahead of time for Average Bill Calculation Plans which help spread costs across all 12-months.

For more on this week’s cold weather snap, tune in tonight for the latest from Meteorologist Monica Cortez.