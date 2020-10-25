Colder weather is coming our way. Are you ready?

Weather

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As temperatures are expected to dip rapidly Monday into Tuesday, there are some simple energy savings tips for you to winterize your home ahead of the cold snap.

  • Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees F or the “warm” setting, and if your home will be vacant for two days or more, set it to the pilot position for even more savings.
  • Apply weatherstripping and caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors to stop air leaks and prevent energy loss.
  • Lower the temperature on your thermostat by 5 to 10 degrees if your house will be empty for four hours or longer. Each degree saves about 1% on your heating costs.
  • Install inexpensive foam gaskets to seal electrical switches and outlets, which can account for up to 10% of your home’s energy loss.
  • Change or clean the filters on your air conditioning and heating units, which can lower your energy consumption by 5% to 15%.

Texas Gas and El Paso Electric customers can reduce bill fluctuations by contacting the utility companies ahead of time for Average Bill Calculation Plans which help spread costs across all 12-months.

For more on this week’s cold weather snap, tune in tonight for the latest from Meteorologist Monica Cortez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso patients may voluntarily be flown to other Texas hospitals as local hospitals deal with increase of COVID patients

UTEP falls to Charlotte 38-28

Up to 3-hour wait reported on Friday at newest El Paso COVID-19 test site

Man suspected of shutting off medical clinic's electricity, destroying $41,000 worth of vaccines

Fred Loya Light Show canceled due to safety concerns

National Take Back Day DEA Tip of the Week

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header